Murphy Oil Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 54.4% Upside

Murphy Oil Corporation with ticker code (MUR) now have 17 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 22 and 10 and has a mean target at 15.47. Now with the previous closing price of 10.02 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 54.4%. The 50 day MA is 13.77 and the 200 day moving average is 12.07. The market cap for the company is $1,541m. Company Website: http://www.murphyoilcorp.com

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn