Murphy Oil Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 33.8% Upside

Murphy Oil Corporation with ticker code (MUR) now have 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 66 and 41 with a mean TP of 51.43. Given that the stocks previous close was at 38.45 this would imply there is a potential upside of 33.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 42.09 and the 200 day moving average is 39.73. The company has a market capitalisation of $6,088m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.murphyoilcorp.com

The potential market cap would be $8,143m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. The company was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.