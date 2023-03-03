Murphy Oil Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.3% Upside

Murphy Oil Corporation with ticker code (MUR) now have 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 66 and 41 calculating the average target price we see 51.43. Now with the previous closing price of 40.08 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 28.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 41.84 and the 200 day moving average is 39.89. The company has a market cap of $6,349m. Company Website: https://www.murphyoilcorp.com

The potential market cap would be $8,147m based on the market concensus.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. The company was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.