Murphy Oil Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.7% Upside

Murphy Oil Corporation with ticker code (MUR) now have 16 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 58 and 31 calculating the average target price we see 39.94. Now with the previous closing price of 36.73 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 8.7%. The 50 day MA is 33.17 and the 200 moving average now moves to 26.74. The company has a market capitalisation of $5,931m. Find out more information at: https://www.murphyoilcorp.com

The potential market cap would be $6,449m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. The company was orporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.