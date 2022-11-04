Murphy Oil Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.3% Upside

Murphy Oil Corporation found using ticker (MUR) have now 15 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 72 and 44 with a mean TP of 51.93. With the stocks previous close at 48.41 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 7.3%. The day 50 moving average is 41.33 while the 200 day moving average is 37.2. The market cap for the company is $7,283m. Visit the company website at: https://www.murphyoilcorp.com

The potential market cap would be $7,813m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. The company was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.