Murphy Oil Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 37.9% Upside

Broker Ratings

Murphy Oil Corporation found using ticker (MUR) now have 16 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 37 and 18 with a mean TP of 27.34. With the stocks previous close at 19.83 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 37.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 21.17 and the 200 moving average now moves to 20.2. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,133m. Find out more information at: http://www.murphyoilcorp.com

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

