Murphy Oil Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.1% Upside

Murphy Oil Corporation with ticker code (MUR) now have 15 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 68 and 44 with the average target price sitting at 52.07. With the stocks previous close at 41.62 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 25.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 44.69 and the 200 moving average now moves to 39.46. The market cap for the company is $6,514m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.murphyoilcorp.com

The potential market cap would be $8,149m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. The company was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.