Murphy Oil Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.3% Upside

Murphy Oil Corporation found using ticker (MUR) now have 14 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 68 and 41 with the average target price sitting at 51.43. Now with the previous closing price of 41.37 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 24.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 44.2 while the 200 day moving average is 39.49. The company has a market cap of $6,509m. Company Website: https://www.murphyoilcorp.com

The potential market cap would be $8,092m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. The company was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.