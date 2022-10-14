Follow us on:

Murphy Oil Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.0% Upside

Murphy Oil Corporation with ticker code (MUR) have now 14 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 72 and 35 with the average target price sitting at 49.29. With the stocks previous close at 42.49 this indicates there is a potential upside of 16.0%. The day 50 moving average is 37.83 and the 200 day moving average is 35.93. The market cap for the company is $6,952m. Company Website: https://www.murphyoilcorp.com

The potential market cap would be $8,064m based on the market concensus.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. The company was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

