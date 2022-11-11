Murphy Oil Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.2% Upside

Murphy Oil Corporation with ticker code (MUR) have now 15 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 72 and 44 and has a mean target at 51.93. Given that the stocks previous close was at 45.46 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 14.2%. The day 50 moving average is 42.16 while the 200 day moving average is 37.62. The company has a market cap of $7,487m. Company Website: https://www.murphyoilcorp.com

The potential market cap would be $8,552m based on the market concensus.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. The company was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.