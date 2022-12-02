Murphy Oil Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.6% Upside

Murphy Oil Corporation with ticker code (MUR) now have 15 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 72 and 44 with a mean TP of 53.6. Now with the previous closing price of 47.2 this would imply there is a potential upside of 13.6%. The day 50 moving average is 44.36 and the 200 day MA is 38.61. The market cap for the company is $7,151m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.murphyoilcorp.com

The potential market cap would be $8,121m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. The company was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.