Murphy Oil Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.3% Upside

Murphy Oil Corporation with ticker code (MUR) now have 16 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 45 and 18 calculating the average target price we see 32.25. Now with the previous closing price of 28.73 this indicates there is a potential upside of 12.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 27.96 while the 200 day moving average is 22.29. The market cap for the company is $4,334m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.murphyoilcorp.com

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

