Murphy Oil Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.2% Upside

Murphy Oil Corporation found using ticker (MUR) now have 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 45 and 18 with the average target price sitting at 29. With the stocks previous close at 28.65 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 1.2%. The 50 day MA is 23.33 and the 200 day moving average is 21.34. The market capitalisation for the company is $4,431m. Company Website: http://www.murphyoilcorp.com

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.