Mulberry Group PLC 12.7% potential upside indicated by Barclays

Mulberry Group PLC with ticker (LON:MUL) now has a potential upside of 12.7% according to Barclays.







Barclays set a target price of 275 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Mulberry Group PLC share price of 240 GBX at opening today (06/01/2023) indicates a potential upside of 12.7%. Trading has ranged between 190 (52 week low) and 330 (52 week high) with an average of 4,368 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £136,507,937.



Mulberry Group plc is engaged in sourcing, designing and manufacturing leather goods, including bag ranges and other lifestyle accessories. Its segments include UK, Asia Pacific and Other International. It designs, manufactures and manages the Mulberry brand. Its product categories include leather accessories, leather goods, shoes, soft accessories and women’s ready-to-wear. Its services include delivery, care and repairs, gift wrapping, and gifts. It uses different types and styles of leather for its bags and accessories. The Company sells directly to consumers in around 190 countries through its integrated digital channels and store network. In other territories, the Company works with selected local partners to deliver its products. Its subsidiaries include Mulberry Company (Design) Limited, Mulberry Company (France) SARL, Mulberry Company (Sales) Limited, Mulberry Company (Europe) Limited, Mulberry Group Holding Company Limited, Mulberry Trading Holding Company Limited and others.







