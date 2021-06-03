MUENCH.RUECKVERS.VNA O.N. – Consensus Indicates Potential -15.6% Downside

MUENCH.RUECKVERS.VNA O.N. found using the Ticker (MUV2.DE) now have 26 analysts reporting on the stock, giving a consensus recommendation of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between €223.00 and €150. with the average target price sitting at €199.77. With the stocks previous close at €236.70 this would imply there is a potential downside of -15.6%. The 50 day MA is €245.33 and the 200 moving average now moves to €244.83. The market cap for the company is €33b. Find out more information at: http://www.munichre.com

