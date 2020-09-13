MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.9% Upside

MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS found using ticker (MWA) now have 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 14 and 8 with a mean TP of 11.7. Given that the stocks previous close was at 10.74 this would imply there is a potential upside of 8.9%. The day 50 moving average is 10.79 while the 200 day moving average is 9.55. The company has a market cap of $1,758m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.muellerwaterproducts.com

Mueller Water Products manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off. It sells its products primarily through waterworks distributors to various end user customers comprising municipalities, water and wastewater utilities, gas utilities, and fire protection and construction contractors. The Technologies segment provides residential and commercial water metering, water leak detection, and pipe condition assessment products, systems, and services directly to municipalities and waterworks distributors, as well as to end users. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn