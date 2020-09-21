MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.0% Upside

MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS with ticker code (MWA) have now 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 14 and 8 and has a mean target at 11.8. Given that the stocks previous close was at 11.13 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 6.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 10.91 and the 200 day MA is 9.54. The company has a market cap of $1,794m. Visit the company website at: http://www.muellerwaterproducts.com

Mueller Water Products manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off. It sells its products primarily through waterworks distributors to various end user customers comprising municipalities, water and wastewater utilities, gas utilities, and fire protection and construction contractors. The Technologies segment provides residential and commercial water metering, water leak detection, and pipe condition assessment products, systems, and services directly to municipalities and waterworks distributors, as well as to end users. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

