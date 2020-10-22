MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.0% Upside

MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS with ticker code (MWA) have now 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 14 and 9 calculating the mean target price we have 12.1. Now with the previous closing price of 11 this would imply there is a potential upside of 10.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 10.76 and the 200 day MA is 9.87. The company has a market cap of $1,711m. Find out more information at: http://www.muellerwaterproducts.com

Mueller Water Products manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off. It sells its products primarily through waterworks distributors to various end user customers comprising municipalities, water and wastewater utilities, gas utilities, and fire protection and construction contractors. The Technologies segment provides residential and commercial water metering, water leak detection, and pipe condition assessment products, systems, and services directly to municipalities and waterworks distributors, as well as to end users. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

