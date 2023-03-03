MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.1% Upside

MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS found using ticker (MWA) have now 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 18 and 11 and has a mean target at 14.06. With the stocks previous close at 13.91 this indicates there is a potential upside of 1.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 12.49 and the 200 moving average now moves to 11.75. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,186m. Find out more information at: https://www.muellerwaterproducts.com

The potential market cap would be $2,210m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Mueller Water Products, Inc. manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions. The Water Flow Solutions segment provides iron gate and specialty valves, and service brass products; and valves for water systems, such as iron gate, butterfly, tapping, check, knife, plug, and ball valves, which are used to control distribution and transmission of potable water and non-potable water, as well as in water transmission or distribution, water treatment facilities, or industrial applications. The Water Management Solutions segment offers dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants for water infrastructure development, fire protection systems, and water infrastructure repair and replacement projects; pipe repair products, such as couplings, grips, and clamps used to repair leaks; residential, fire line, and commercial water metering products, systems, and services; water leak detection and pipe condition assessment products and services; machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off; gas valve products for use in gas distribution systems; and intelligent water solutions, including pressure control valves, advanced pressure management, network analytics, event management, and date logging. It sells its products under the Canada Valve, Centurion, Ez-Max, Hydro Gate, Hydro-Guard, HYMAX, HYMAX VERSA, Jones, Krausz, Milliken, Mueller, Pratt, Pratt Industrial, Repamax, Repaflex, Singer, Echologics, Echoshore, ePulse, Hersey, i2O Water Ltd, LeakFinderRT, LeakFinderST, LeakListener, LeakTuner, Mi.Echo, Mi.Data, Mi.Hydrant, Mi.Net, Mueller Systems, Sentryx, and U.S. Pipe Valve and Hydrant brands. The company was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.