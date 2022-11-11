Twitter Linkedin Facebook

MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.8% Upside

Broker Ratings

MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS found using ticker (MWA) have now 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 15 and 10 calculating the mean target price we have 11.88. Given that the stocks previous close was at 10.92 this indicates there is a potential upside of 8.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 10.89 while the 200 day moving average is 11.91. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,752m. Find out more information at: https://www.muellerwaterproducts.com

The potential market cap would be $1,906m based on the market concensus.

Mueller Water Products manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment manufactures and sells valves for water and gas systems, including iron gate, butterfly, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants, and service brass products, as well as a line of pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks. This segment sells its products under the Canada Valve, Centurion, Ez-Max, Hydro Gate, Hydro-Guard, HYMAX, HYMAX VERSA, Jones, Krausz, Milliken, Mueller, Pratt, Pratt Industrial, Repamax, Repaflex, and Singer brands. The Technologies segment offers residential and commercial water metering, water leak detection, and pipe condition assessment products, systems, and services. This segment sells products under the Echologics, Echoshore, ePulse, Hersey, LeakFinderRT, LeakFinderST, LeakListener, LeakTuner, Mi.Echo, Mi.Data, Mi.Hydrant, Mi.Net, Mueller Systems, and Sentryx brands. The company sells its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. Mueller Water Products was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

