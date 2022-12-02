MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.7% Upside

MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS found using ticker (MWA) now have 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 16 and 10 calculating the average target price we see 12.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 11.66 this indicates there is a potential upside of 5.7%. The 50 day MA is 11 and the 200 day MA is 11.82. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,822m. Find out more information at: https://www.muellerwaterproducts.com

The potential market cap would be $1,927m based on the market concensus.

Mueller Water Products manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions. The Water Flow Solutions segment provides iron gate and specialty valves, and service brass products; and valves for water systems, such as iron gate, butterfly, tapping, check, knife, plug, and ball valves, which are used to control distribution and transmission of potable water and non-potable water, as well as in water transmission or distribution, water treatment facilities, or industrial applications. The Water Management Solutions segment offers dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants for water infrastructure development, fire protection systems, and water infrastructure repair and replacement projects; pipe repair products, such as couplings, grips, and clamps used to repair leaks; residential, fire line, and commercial water metering products, systems, and services; water leak detection and pipe condition assessment products and services; machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off; gas valve products for use in gas distribution systems; and intelligent water solutions, including pressure control valves, advanced pressure management, network analytics, event management, and date logging. It sells its products under the Canada Valve, Centurion, Ez-Max, Hydro Gate, Hydro-Guard, HYMAX, HYMAX VERSA, Jones, Krausz, Milliken, Mueller, Pratt, Pratt Industrial, Repamax, Repaflex, Singer, Echologics, Echoshore, ePulse, Hersey, i2O Water Ltd, LeakFinderRT, LeakFinderST, LeakListener, LeakTuner, Mi.Echo, Mi.Data, Mi.Hydrant, Mi.Net, Mueller Systems, Sentryx, and U.S. Pipe Valve and Hydrant brands. The company was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.