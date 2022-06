MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS – Consensus Indicates Potential 30.8% Upside

MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS with ticker code (MWA) have now 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 20 and 12 calculating the mean target price we have 14.94. Given that the stocks previous close was at 11.42 this would imply there is a potential upside of 30.8%. The day 50 moving average is 12.11 and the 200 day moving average is 13.71. The market cap for the company is $1,718m. Visit the company website at: https://www.muellerwaterproducts.com

The potential market cap would be $2,247m based on the market concensus.

Mueller Water Products Inc. manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The company’s Infrastructure segment manufactures and sells valves for water and gas systems, including iron gate, butterfly, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants and service brass products, as well as a line of pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks. This segment offers its products under Canada Valve, Centurion, Ez-Max, Hydro Gate, Hydro-Guard, HYMAX, HYMAX VERSA, Jones, Krausz, Milliken, Mueller, Pratt, Pratt Industrial, Repamax, Repaflex, and Singer brands. Its Technologies segment offers residential and commercial water metering, water leak detection and pipe condition assessment products, systems, and services. It offers products under Echologics, Echoshore, ePulse, Hersey, LeakFinderRT, LeakFinderST, LeakListener, LeakTuner, Mi.Echo, Mi.Data, Mi.Hydrant, Mi.Net, Mueller Systems, and Sentryx brands. The company was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.