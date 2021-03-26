MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.9% Upside

MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS found using ticker (MWA) now have 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 16 and 12 and has a mean target at 13.83. Given that the stocks previous close was at 13.31 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 3.9%. The 50 day MA is 13.2 and the 200 moving average now moves to 11.97. The market cap for the company is $2,140m. Company Website: http://www.muellerwaterproducts.com

Mueller Water Products manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off. This segment offers its products under Canada Valve, Centurion, Ez-Max, Hydro Gate, Hydro-Guard, HYMAX, HYMAX VERSA, Jones, Krausz, Milliken, Mueller, Pratt, Pratt Industrial, Repamax, Repaflex, and Singer brands. It sells its products primarily through waterworks distributors to various end user customers comprising municipalities, water and wastewater utilities, gas utilities, and fire protection and construction contractors. The Technologies segment provides residential and commercial water metering, water leak detection, and pipe condition assessment products, systems, and services directly to municipalities and waterworks distributors, as well as to end users. It offers products under Echologics, Echoshore, ePulse, Hersey, LeakFinderRT, LeakFinderST, LeakListener, LeakTuner, Mi.Echo, Mi.Data, Mi.Hydrant, Mi.Net, Mueller Systems, and Sentryx brands. The company was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.