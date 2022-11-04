Twitter Linkedin Facebook

MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.8% Upside

Broker Ratings

MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS with ticker code (MWA) have now 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 17 and 10 with a mean TP of 11.88. Given that the stocks previous close was at 11.44 this indicates there is a potential upside of 3.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 10.91 and the 200 moving average now moves to 11.95. The market cap for the company is $1,776m. Company Website: https://www.muellerwaterproducts.com

The potential market cap would be $1,845m based on the market concensus.

Mueller Water Products Inc. manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The company’s Infrastructure segment manufactures and sells valves for water and gas systems, including iron gate, butterfly, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants and service brass products, as well as a line of pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks. This segment offers its products under Canada Valve, Centurion, Ez-Max, Hydro Gate, Hydro-Guard, HYMAX, HYMAX VERSA, Jones, Krausz, Milliken, Mueller, Pratt, Pratt Industrial, Repamax, Repaflex, and Singer brands. Its Technologies segment offers residential and commercial water metering, water leak detection and pipe condition assessment products, systems, and services. It offers products under Echologics, Echoshore, ePulse, Hersey, LeakFinderRT, LeakFinderST, LeakListener, LeakTuner, Mi.Echo, Mi.Data, Mi.Hydrant, Mi.Net, Mueller Systems, and Sentryx brands. The company was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

