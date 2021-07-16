MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.0% Upside

MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS with ticker code (MWA) have now 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 17 and 14 calculating the mean target price we have 15.22. Now with the previous closing price of 14.78 this would imply there is a potential upside of 3.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 14.4 and the 200 day moving average is 13.71. The company has a market cap of $2,362m. Company Website: http://www.muellerwaterproducts.com

Mueller Water Products manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off. This segment offers its products under Canada Valve, Centurion, Ez-Max, Hydro Gate, Hydro-Guard, HYMAX, HYMAX VERSA, Jones, Krausz, Milliken, Mueller, Pratt, Pratt Industrial, Repamax, Repaflex, and Singer brands. It sells its products primarily through waterworks distributors to various end user customers comprising municipalities, water and wastewater utilities, gas utilities, and fire protection and construction contractors. The Technologies segment provides residential and commercial water metering, water leak detection, and pipe condition assessment products, systems, and services directly to municipalities and waterworks distributors, as well as to end users. It offers products under Echologics, Echoshore, ePulse, Hersey, LeakFinderRT, LeakFinderST, LeakListener, LeakTuner, Mi.Echo, Mi.Data, Mi.Hydrant, Mi.Net, Mueller Systems, and Sentryx brands. The company was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.