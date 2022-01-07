MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.8% Upside

MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS found using ticker (MWA) have now 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 20 and 15 with a mean TP of 16.75. With the stocks previous close at 13.98 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 19.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 14.65 and the 200 moving average now moves to 14.88. The market cap for the company is $2,188m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.muellerwaterproducts.com

Mueller Water Products Inc. manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The company’s Infrastructure segment manufactures and sells valves for water and gas systems, including iron gate, butterfly, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants and service brass products, as well as a line of pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks. This segment offers its products under Canada Valve, Centurion, Ez-Max, Hydro Gate, Hydro-Guard, HYMAX, HYMAX VERSA, Jones, Krausz, Milliken, Mueller, Pratt, Pratt Industrial, Repamax, Repaflex, and Singer brands. Its Technologies segment offers residential and commercial water metering, water leak detection and pipe condition assessment products, systems, and services. It offers products under Echologics, Echoshore, ePulse, Hersey, LeakFinderRT, LeakFinderST, LeakListener, LeakTuner, Mi.Echo, Mi.Data, Mi.Hydrant, Mi.Net, Mueller Systems, and Sentryx brands. The company was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.