MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.6% Upside

MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS with ticker code (MWA) have now 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 20 and 15 and has a mean target at 16.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 14.12 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 18.6%. The 50 day MA is 15.16 and the 200 day MA is 14.86. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,209m. Company Website: https://www.muellerwaterproducts.com

Mueller Water Products Inc. manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The company’s Infrastructure segment manufactures and sells valves for water and gas systems, including iron gate, butterfly, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants and service brass products, as well as a line of pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks. This segment offers its products under Canada Valve, Centurion, Ez-Max, Hydro Gate, Hydro-Guard, HYMAX, HYMAX VERSA, Jones, Krausz, Milliken, Mueller, Pratt, Pratt Industrial, Repamax, Repaflex, and Singer brands. Its Technologies segment offers residential and commercial water metering, water leak detection and pipe condition assessment products, systems, and services. It offers products under Echologics, Echoshore, ePulse, Hersey, LeakFinderRT, LeakFinderST, LeakListener, LeakTuner, Mi.Echo, Mi.Data, Mi.Hydrant, Mi.Net, Mueller Systems, and Sentryx brands. The company was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.