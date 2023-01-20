M&T Bank Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.9% Upside

M&T Bank Corporation with ticker code (MTB) have now 20 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 225 and 153 with a mean TP of 174.84. With the stocks previous close at 145.8 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 19.9%. The day 50 moving average is 155.76 and the 200 moving average now moves to 168.61. The market capitalisation for the company is $26,550m. Find out more information at: https://www3.mtb.com

The potential market cap would be $31,838m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company’s Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers. The company’s Commercial Real Estate segment originates, sells, and services commercial real estate loans; and offers deposit services. Its Discretionary Portfolio segment provides deposits; securities, residential real estate loans, and other assets; and short and long term borrowed funds, as well as foreign exchange services. The company’s Residential Mortgage Banking segment offers residential real estate loans for consumers and sells those loans in the secondary market; and purchases servicing rights to loans originated by other entities. Its Retail Banking segment offers demand, savings, and time accounts; consumer installment loans, automobile and recreational finance loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and credit cards; mutual funds and annuities; and other services. The company also provides trust and wealth management; fiduciary and custodial; insurance agency; institutional brokerage and securities; and investment management services. It offers its services through banking offices, business banking centers, telephone and internet banking, and automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operates 688 domestic banking offices in New York State, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia; and a full-service commercial banking office in Ontario, Canada. M&T Bank Corporation was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.