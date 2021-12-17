M&T Bank Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.8% Upside

M&T Bank Corporation with ticker code (MTB) now have 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 201 and 158.65 with the average target price sitting at 175.92. Given that the stocks previous close was at 150.62 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 16.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 154.07 and the 200 moving average now moves to 149.71. The company has a market capitalisation of $19,712m. Find out more information at: https://www.mtb.com

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company’s Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers. The company’s Commercial Real Estate segment originates, sells, and services commercial real estate loans; and offers deposit services. Its Discretionary Portfolio segment provides deposits; securities, residential real estate loans, and other assets; and short and long term borrowed funds, as well as foreign exchange services. The company’s Residential Mortgage Banking segment offers residential real estate loans for consumers and sells those loans in the secondary market; and purchases servicing rights to loans originated by other entities. Its Retail Banking segment offers demand, savings, and time accounts; consumer installment loans, automobile and recreational finance loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and credit cards; mutual funds and annuities; and other services. The company also provides trust and wealth management; fiduciary and custodial; investment management; and insurance agency services. It offers its services through banking offices, business banking centers, telephone and Internet banking, mobile banking, and automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operates 716 domestic banking offices in New York State, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia; a full-service commercial banking office in Ontario, Canada; and an office in George Town, Cayman Islands. M&T Bank Corporation was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.