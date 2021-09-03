M&T Bank Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.8% Upside

M&T Bank Corporation with ticker code (MTB) now have 18 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 201 and 137.75 and has a mean target at 161.26. With the stocks previous close at 139.22 this would imply there is a potential upside of 15.8%. The 50 day MA is 136.71 and the 200 day moving average is 149.76. The company has a market cap of $17,922m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.mtb.com

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company’s Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers. The company’s Commercial Real Estate segment originates, sells, and services commercial real estate loans; and offers deposit services. Its Discretionary Portfolio segment provides deposits; securities, residential real estate loans, and other assets; and short and long term borrowed funds, as well as foreign exchange services. The company’s Residential Mortgage Banking segment offers residential real estate loans for consumers and sells those loans in the secondary market; and purchases servicing rights to loans originated by other entities. Its Retail Banking segment offers demand, savings, and time accounts; consumer installment loans, automobile and recreational finance loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and credit cards; mutual funds and annuities; and other services. The company also provides trust and wealth management; fiduciary and custodial; investment management; and insurance agency services. It offers its services through banking offices, business banking centers, telephone and Internet banking, mobile banking, and automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operates 716 domestic banking offices in New York State, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia; a full-service commercial banking office in Ontario, Canada; and an office in George Town, Cayman Islands. M&T Bank Corporation was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.