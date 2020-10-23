MSC Industrial Direct Company, – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.9% Upside

MSC Industrial Direct Company, with ticker code (MSM) have now 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 82 and 60 with the average target price sitting at 72.43. With the stocks previous close at 67.13 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 7.9%. The 50 day MA is 64.55 while the 200 day moving average is 65.61. The company has a market cap of $3,696m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.mscdirect.com

MSC Industrial Direct Co., together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company’s MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies. It offers approximately 1.7 million stock-keeping units through its catalogs and brochures; e-commerce channels, including its Website, mscdirect.com; inventory management solutions; and call-centers and branches. The company serves through its distribution network of 99 branch offices and 12 customer fulfillment centers. It serves individual machine shops, Fortune 100 manufacturing companies, and government agencies, as well as manufacturers of various sizes. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

