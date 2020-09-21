MSC Industrial Direct Company, – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.2% Upside

MSC Industrial Direct Company, found using ticker (MSM) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 82 and 60 with the average target price sitting at 72.17. With the stocks previous close at 64.89 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 11.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 66.3 and the 200 day MA is 63.89. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,595m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.mscdirect.com

MSC Industrial Direct Co., together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company’s MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies. It offers approximately 1.7 million stock-keeping units through its catalogs and brochures; e-commerce channels, including its Website, mscdirect.com; inventory management solutions; and call-centers and branches. The company serves through its distribution network of 99 branch offices and 12 customer fulfillment centers. It serves individual machine shops, Fortune 100 manufacturing companies, and government agencies, as well as manufacturers of various sizes. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

