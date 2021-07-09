MSC Industrial Direct Company, – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.9% Upside

MSC Industrial Direct Company, found using ticker (MSM) now have 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 115 and 86 calculating the mean target price we have 99.57. Given that the stocks previous close was at 91.45 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 8.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 91.39 while the 200 day moving average is 88.25. The market capitalisation for the company is $5,030m. Visit the company website at: http://www.mscdirect.com

MSC Industrial Direct Co., together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies. The company offers approximately 1.9 million stock-keeping units through its catalogs and brochures; e-commerce channels, including its Website, mscdirect.com; inventory management solutions; and call-centers and branches. It operates through distribution network of 98 branch offices and 12 customer fulfilment centres. The company serves individual machine shops, Fortune 1000 manufacturing companies, and government agencies, as well as manufacturers of various sizes. MSC Industrial Direct Co. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.