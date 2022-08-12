MSC Industrial Direct Company, – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.4% Upside

MSC Industrial Direct Company, found using ticker (MSM) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 100 and 82 calculating the mean target price we have 91.2. Now with the previous closing price of 84.15 this would imply there is a potential upside of 8.4%. The 50 day MA is 78.48 and the 200 moving average now moves to 81.55. The market capitalisation for the company is $4,711m. Visit the company website at: https://www.mscdirect.com

The potential market cap would be $5,106m based on the market concensus.

MSC Industrial Direct Co., together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies. The company offers approximately 1.9 million stock-keeping units through its catalogs and brochures; e-commerce channels, including its Website, mscdirect.com; inventory management solutions; and call-centers and branches. It operates through a distribution network of 28 branch offices, 11 customer fulfilment centers, and seven regional inventory centers. The company serves individual machine shops, Fortune 1000 manufacturing companies, and government agencies, as well as manufacturers of various sizes. MSC Industrial Direct Co. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.