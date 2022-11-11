MSC Industrial Direct Company, – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.0% Upside

MSC Industrial Direct Company, with ticker code (MSM) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 100 and 82 calculating the mean target price we have 89. Given that the stocks previous close was at 82.38 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 8.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 77.89 while the 200 day moving average is 80.13. The company has a market cap of $4,773m. Find out more information at: https://www.mscdirect.com

The potential market cap would be $5,157m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

MSC Industrial Direct Co., together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies. The company offers approximately 2.1 million stock-keeping units through its catalogs and brochures; e-commerce channels, including its Website, mscdirect.com; inventory management solutions; and customer care centers, customer fulfillment centers, regional inventory centers, and warehouses. It operates through a distribution network of 6 customer fulfilment centers, 10 regional inventory centers, and 38 warehouses. The company serves individual machine shops, Fortune 1000 manufacturing companies, and government agencies, as well as manufacturers of various sizes. MSC Industrial Direct Co. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.