MSC Industrial Direct Company, – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.2% Upside

MSC Industrial Direct Company, found using ticker (MSM) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 115 and 88 calculating the mean target price we have 98. With the stocks previous close at 80.2 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 22.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 80.35 while the 200 day moving average is 83.65. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,539m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.mscdirect.com

The potential market cap would be $5,546m based on the market concensus.

MSC Industrial Direct Co., together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies. The company offers approximately 1.9 million stock-keeping units through its catalogs and brochures; e-commerce channels, including its Website, mscdirect.com; inventory management solutions; and call-centers and branches. It operates through a distribution network of 28 branch offices, 11 customer fulfilment centers, and seven regional inventory centers. The company serves individual machine shops, Fortune 1000 manufacturing companies, and government agencies, as well as manufacturers of various sizes. MSC Industrial Direct Co. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.