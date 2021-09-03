MSC Industrial Direct Company, – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.2% Upside

MSC Industrial Direct Company, with ticker code (MSM) have now 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 115 and 92 with the average target price sitting at 100.71. Now with the previous closing price of 83.1 this indicates there is a potential upside of 21.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 85.91 while the 200 day moving average is 89.04. The market cap for the company is $4,661m. Find out more information at: http://www.mscdirect.com

MSC Industrial Direct Co., together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies. The company offers approximately 1.9 million stock-keeping units through its catalogs and brochures; e-commerce channels, including its Website, mscdirect.com; inventory management solutions; and call-centers and branches. It operates through distribution network of 98 branch offices and 12 customer fulfilment centres. The company serves individual machine shops, Fortune 1000 manufacturing companies, and government agencies, as well as manufacturers of various sizes. MSC Industrial Direct Co. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.