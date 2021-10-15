MSC Industrial Direct Company, – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.7% Upside

MSC Industrial Direct Company, found using ticker (MSM) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 115 and 88 calculating the average target price we see 97.71. With the stocks previous close at 83.01 this would imply there is a potential upside of 17.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 81.87 and the 200 day MA is 87.87. The company has a market cap of $4,775m. Visit the company website at: http://www.mscdirect.com

MSC Industrial Direct Co., together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies. The company offers approximately 1.9 million stock-keeping units through its catalogs and brochures; e-commerce channels, including its Website, mscdirect.com; inventory management solutions; and call-centers and branches. It operates through distribution network of 98 branch offices and 12 customer fulfilment centres. The company serves individual machine shops, Fortune 1000 manufacturing companies, and government agencies, as well as manufacturers of various sizes. MSC Industrial Direct Co. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.