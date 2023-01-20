MSC Industrial Direct Company, – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.8% Upside

MSC Industrial Direct Company, with ticker code (MSM) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 100 and 82 with the average target price sitting at 90.8. With the stocks previous close at 77.73 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 16.8%. The 50 day MA is 82.64 while the 200 day moving average is 80.7. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,323m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.mscdirect.com

The potential market cap would be $5,050m based on the market concensus.

MSC Industrial Direct Co., together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies. The company offers approximately 2.1 million stock-keeping units through its catalogs and brochures; e-commerce channels, including its Website, mscdirect.com; inventory management solutions; and customer care centers, customer fulfillment centers, regional inventory centers, and warehouses. It operates through a distribution network of 6 customer fulfilment centers, 10 regional inventory centers, and 38 warehouses. The company serves individual machine shops, Fortune 1000 manufacturing companies, and government agencies, as well as manufacturers of various sizes. MSC Industrial Direct Co. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.