MSC Industrial Direct Company, – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.6% Upside

MSC Industrial Direct Company, found using ticker (MSM) have now 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 115 and 91 with a mean TP of 98.86. Now with the previous closing price of 84.76 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 16.6%. The day 50 moving average is 83.62 and the 200 moving average now moves to 86.96. The market capitalisation for the company is $4,713m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.mscdirect.com

MSC Industrial Direct Co., together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies. The company offers approximately 1.9 million stock-keeping units through its catalogs and brochures; e-commerce channels, including its Website, mscdirect.com; inventory management solutions; and call-centers and branches. It operates through a distribution network of 28 branch offices, 11 customer fulfilment centers, and seven regional inventory centers. The company serves individual machine shops, Fortune 1000 manufacturing companies, and government agencies, as well as manufacturers of various sizes. MSC Industrial Direct Co. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.