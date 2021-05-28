MSC Industrial Direct Company, – Consensus Indicates Potential .8% Upside

MSC Industrial Direct Company, with ticker code (MSM) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 105 and 86 with the average target price sitting at 95.29. With the stocks previous close at 94.51 this would imply there is a potential upside of .8%. The 50 day MA is 91.88 and the 200 day MA is 86.77. The market cap for the company is $5,316m. Visit the company website at: http://www.mscdirect.com

MSC Industrial Direct Co., together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies. The company offers approximately 1.9 million stock-keeping units through its catalogs and brochures; e-commerce channels, including its Website, mscdirect.com; inventory management solutions; and call-centers and branches. It operates through distribution network of 98 branch offices and 12 customer fulfilment centres. The company serves individual machine shops, Fortune 1000 manufacturing companies, and government agencies, as well as manufacturers of various sizes. MSC Industrial Direct Co. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.