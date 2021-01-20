Twitter
Mr. Cooper Group Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.1% Upside

Broker Ratings

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. with ticker code (COOP) now have 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 38 and 30 with the average target price sitting at 34. Given that the stocks previous close was at 29.54 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 15.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 29 and the 200 day moving average is 22.18. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,620m. Visit the company website at: http://www.mrcoopergroup.com

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences throughout the United States with operations under its primary brands: Mr. CooperÂ® and XomeÂ®. Mr. Cooper is one of the largest home loan servicers in the country focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending products, services and technologies. Xome provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents and mortgage companies.

Disclaimer

