Mr. Cooper Group Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 83.7% Upside

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. found using ticker (COOP) now have 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 19 and 10 calculating the average target price we see 13.67. Now with the previous closing price of 7.44 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 83.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 8.06 and the 200 moving average now moves to 11.53. The company has a market capitalisation of $758m. Visit the company website at: http://mrcoopergroup.com

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through Servicing, Originations, and Xome segments. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights. The Originations segment originates, purchases, and sells mortgage loans. The Xome segment offers technology and data enhanced solutions to home buyers, home sellers, mortgage professionals, real estate professionals, and companies engaged in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans. It operates primarily under the Mr. Cooper and Xome brands. The company was formerly known as WMIH Corp. and changed its name to Mr. Cooper Group Inc. in October 2018. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. is based in Coppell, Texas.

