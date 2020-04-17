Mr. Cooper Group Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 77.3% Upside

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. found using ticker (COOP) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 19 and 10 with a mean TP of 13.67. With the stocks previous close at 7.71 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 77.3%. The 50 day MA is 8.32 while the 200 day moving average is 11.54. The company has a market capitalisation of $684m. Company Website: http://mrcoopergroup.com

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through Servicing, Originations, and Xome segments. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights. The Originations segment originates, purchases, and sells mortgage loans. The Xome segment offers technology and data enhanced solutions to home buyers, home sellers, mortgage professionals, real estate professionals, and companies engaged in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans. It operates primarily under the Mr. Cooper and Xome brands. The company was formerly known as WMIH Corp. and changed its name to Mr. Cooper Group Inc. in October 2018. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. is based in Coppell, Texas.

