Mr. Cooper Group Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 102.5% Upside

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. found using ticker (COOP) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 21 and 10 calculating the mean target price we have 14.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 7.16 this would imply there is a potential upside of 102.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 8.82 and the 200 moving average now moves to 11.64. The market capitalisation for the company is $767m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://mrcoopergroup.com

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through Servicing, Originations, and Xome segments. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights. The Originations segment originates, purchases, and sells mortgage loans. The Xome segment offers technology and data enhanced solutions to home buyers, home sellers, mortgage professionals, real estate professionals, and companies engaged in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans. It operates primarily under the Mr. Cooper and Xome brands. The company was formerly known as WMIH Corp. and changed its name to Mr. Cooper Group Inc. in October 2018. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. is based in Coppell, Texas.

