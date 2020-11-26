Twitter
Movado Group Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.3% Upside

Movado Group Inc. found using ticker (MOV) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 20 and 20 and has a mean target at 20. Given that the stocks previous close was at 18.46 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 8.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 12.74 and the 200 day moving average is 11.39. The company has a market cap of $419m. Find out more information at: http://www.movadogroup.com

Movado Group designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands; and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT owned brands, as well as under the Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, SCUDERIA FERRARI, Rebecca Minkoff, and Uri Minkoff licensed brands. It also provides after-sales and shipping services. As of January 31, 2020, the company operated 47 retail outlet locations. Its customers include jewelry store chains, department stores, independent regional jewelers, licensors’ retail stores, and a network of independent distributors. The company was formerly known as North American Watch Corporation and changed its name to Movado Group in 1996. Movado Group was founded in 1961 and is based in Paramus, New Jersey.

