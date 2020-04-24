Motus GI Holdings – Consenus Indicates Potential 327.3% Upside

Motus GI Holdings with ticker code (MOTS) have now 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 3.5 and 1.65 calculating the mean target price we have 2.82. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.66 this indicates there is a potential upside of 327.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 0.79 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1.67. The market capitalisation for the company is $21m. Company Website: http://www.motusgi.com

Motus GI Holdings, medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system, a medical device, which indicates to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure. The company is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

