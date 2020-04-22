Motus GI Holdings – Consenus Indicates Potential 314.9% Upside

Motus GI Holdings found using ticker (MOTS) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 3.5 and 1.65 with a mean TP of 2.78. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.67 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 314.9%. The day 50 moving average is 0.82 and the 200 day moving average is 1.69. The company has a market cap of $20m. Visit the company website at: http://www.motusgi.com

Motus GI Holdings, medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system, a medical device, which indicates to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure. The company is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

