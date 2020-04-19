Motus GI Holdings – Consenus Indicates Potential 291.5% Upside

Motus GI Holdings found using ticker (MOTS) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 3.5 and 1.65 calculating the average target price we see 2.78. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.71 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 291.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 0.83 while the 200 day moving average is 1.69. The company has a market cap of $19m. Visit the company website at: http://www.motusgi.com

Motus GI Holdings, medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system, a medical device, which indicates to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure. The company is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn