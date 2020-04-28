Motus GI Holdings – Consenus Indicates Potential 252.5% Upside

Motus GI Holdings with ticker code (MOTS) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 3.5 and 1.65 calculating the mean target price we have 2.82. Now with the previous closing price of 0.8 this indicates there is a potential upside of 252.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 0.74 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1.66. The market capitalisation for the company is $26m. Find out more information at: http://www.motusgi.com

Motus GI Holdings, medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system, a medical device, which indicates to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure. The company is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

